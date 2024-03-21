Russian interference unnerves Europe as elections near

As the 44-year-old man walked along the snow-covered pavement on his commute to the University of Tromsø, officers from Norway's secret police approached from behind. What followed that morning in October 2022 could have come from a spy movie: a drone filming the events shows how two officers, rapidly increasing their pace, grab the man by both hands, handcuff him and lead him away.

To his colleagues he was José Assis Giammaria, a Brazilian academic specialised in Arctic security policy...