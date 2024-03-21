Ad
From Tromso in Norway, to Lisbon in Portugal, Vladimir Putin's shadow army of spies, double-agents, friendly MEPs and informers are active across Europe (Photo: Alexia Barakou/Investigate Europe)

Investigation

Russian interference unnerves Europe as elections near

by Amund Trellevik and Wojciech Cieśla of Investigate Europe, Tromsø/Warsaw,

As the 44-year-old man walked along the snow-covered pavement on his commute to the University of Tromsø, officers from Norway's secret police approached from behind. What followed that morning in October 2022 could have come from a spy movie: a drone filming the events shows how two officers, rapidly increasing their pace, grab the man by both hands, handcuff him and lead him away.

To his colleagues he was José Assis Giammaria, a Brazilian academic specialised in Arctic security policy...

Author Bio

Investigate Europe is a cross-border journalism cooperative with reporters in 12 countries, along with collaborators from across Europe.

