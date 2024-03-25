Ad
Russia's autocrat president Vladimir Putin is attempting to link the Moscow terror plot to Ukraine as it strikes Kyiv with ballistic missiles (Photo: Kremlin)

EU warns Russia over Moscow terror attacks

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Europe has warned Russia not to use the weekend's terror attacks in Moscow as a pretext to escalate its war in Ukraine and crackdown on internal dissent.

The demands on Monday (25 March), by the EU's foreign policy chief spokesperson Peter Stano, came as the Kremlin refuses to blame the Islamic State for the Crocus City concert hall attacks that killed 137 people over the weekend.

"There are no indications — no proof whatsoever that Ukraine was in any way linked to these attacks,"...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

