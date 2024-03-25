EU warns Russia over Moscow terror attacks

Europe has warned Russia not to use the weekend's terror attacks in Moscow as a pretext to escalate its war in Ukraine and crackdown on internal dissent.

The demands on Monday (25 March), by the EU's foreign policy chief spokesperson Peter Stano, came as the Kremlin refuses to blame the Islamic State for the Crocus City concert hall attacks that killed 137 people over the weekend.

"There are no indications — no proof whatsoever that Ukraine was in any way linked to these attacks,"...