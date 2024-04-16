How Hungary's teachers are taking on Viktor Orban

How can you fight for what you believe in when doing so risks your livelihood and personal safety? This is a question that some Hungarians must now grapple with against a backdrop of democratic decline under Viktor Orban and his ruling Fidesz Party.

For Hungary's teachers, who have been protesting on the streets for the past eight years, this question is particularly acute. Since 2010, they have witnessed far-reaching nationalistic changes to the country's education system, including a ...