Ad
euobserver
One group that has been caught in the crosshairs of Viktor Orban's attacks on public education, is Tanítanék ['I Want to Teach'], a grassroots movement of teachers (Photo: European Parliament)

How Hungary's teachers are taking on Viktor Orban

EU Political
Health & Society
EU Elections
Opinion
by Tibor Dessewffy, Budapest,

How can you fight for what you believe in when doing so risks your livelihood and personal safety? This is a question that some Hungarians must now grapple with against a backdrop of democratic decline under Viktor Orban and his ruling Fidesz Party.

For Hungary's teachers, who have been protesting on the streets for the past eight years, this question is particularly acute. Since 2010, they have witnessed far-reaching nationalistic changes to the country's education system, including a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Orban's Fidesz faces low-polling jitters ahead of EU election
Jourová: Hungary isolated by Orbán's 'double game'
The Bolsonaro-Orbán far-right nexus
The worrying Chinese projects in Orban's Hungary
One group that has been caught in the crosshairs of Viktor Orban's attacks on public education, is Tanítanék ['I Want to Teach'], a grassroots movement of teachers (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections