Adapt or die: the progressive battle for social media

As voters started heading to the polls in several European countries, concern over a far-right surge has refocused attention on the political role of social media. Mounting fears over disinformation and foreign influence campaigns, coupled with an apparent far-right take-over of TikTok, have caused deep worries about the state of the EU's digital public discourse.

Still, despite the renewed attention, the strong political impact of social media and influencers for European politics is not entirely without precedent.

In 2019, the German campaign for the European elections took a decisive turn when music YouTuber Rezo released a video titled The destruction of the CDU, mere days before the vote. Amassing millions of views in days, the harsh polemic against Germany’s ruling parties has been credited with contributing to the now-famous “Green wave” of youth votes.

However, where previously the role of social media spurring youth mobilisation could be seen as mostly helpful to progressives, the balance now seems to have decisively shifted, exacerbating concerns over young people’s increasing support for the far-right.

Catching up or falling behind?

Sybren Kooistra, campaign manager for the European Greens currently and in 2019, confirmed that there had been a shift. “In 2019, online felt like our happy place,” said Kooistra, adding that social media then still felt as a straightforward and effective tool to reach and mobilise voters.

Kooistra, who also worked on the 2008 Obama presidential campaign - when social media saw its first widespread political usage - recalled the medium’s initial progressive promise. “Everything was about hope,” said Kooistra, recollecting how Obama’s speeches went viral for the first time.

Times have changed, however, as far-right figures like French MEP Jordan Bardella (with 1m TikTok followers) now tops lists of politicians with the largest online following.

Highlighting harmful developments like intensified audience targeting, insufficient content moderation and Elon Musk’s takeover of X/Twitter, the quality of online discourse decreased dramatically over the years, Kooistra felt. “We have to deal with so much muck and racism and disinformation now,” he said, citing hateful reactions to a video about a transgender woman as an example.

Still, Kooistra insisted that progressives had not necessarily fallen behind, but that the far-right had simply caught up. “The far-right has also become very effective on social media, but in absolute terms, our reach is better than it was in 2019," he said.

Authenticity

The far-right seems to have adapted particularly well to the change in character of online campaigning, which has moved from more conventional online advertising to a more ‘authentic’ influencer model.

“On TikTok it's crucial to achieve that people who watch you have the feeling that they know you,” said Nina Skočak, a Croatian TikTok influencer and MEP-candidate in the upcoming elections.

Every politician needs to be an influencer

Skočak, who has run an exclusively online campaign on a shoestring budget, argued that such intimacy was crucial to success. “Every politician needs to be primarily an influencer, they need to get people to literally listen to them and get inspired by them," she said.

Bardella, who blends political messaging with posts of himself in everyday situations, like drinking wine on a terrace, has perfected this skill.

But such “lifestyle-politics” often don’t suit Green politicians, explained Kooistra, who has opted to hire influencers directly instead. “We have around a hundred paid influencers that spread our message,” he said, also noting that their “authentic voice” was crucial in reaching audiences.

According to Marcus Bösch, a disinformation researcher at the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences who also runs “Understanding TikTok” substack, organic support has become increasingly essential for effective online campaigning.

Such “participatory propaganda” gave the far-right its edge in Germany, Bösch argued. “It’s not enough for you to send a message, but you need a lot of followers to spread it out as well,” he said, adding that on TikTok, Alternative for Germany’s (AfD) “fan army” had been particularly effective in this “bottom-up” approach.

Adapt or die

However, Bösch was adamant that the far right's hold on TikTok was not set in stone. “The last month has shown that you can definitely master the platform,” Bösch said, citing the recent success of liberal lead-candidate Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman and German chancellor Olaf Scholz, who have gathered significant followings in the past weeks.

Moreover, participatory propaganda is not purely beholden to the far right. In the past months, German climate activists launched a #ReclaimTikTok campaign, attempting to challenge the AfD’s hold on the platform.

“They just celebrated 100m views, that’s quite a bit,” Bösch said, noting that they used similar satirical techniques to the AfD that tend to be effective on TikTok.

Skočak also felt that there continued to be plenty of progressive potential in social media platforms. “It is a very good way to communicate with people who don't watch traditional media,” she said, adding that in Croatia, in particular, influencers could help reach people disconnected from European politics.

Moreover, though Skočak respected the decision from politicians to disengage from TikTok (such as French MEP candidate Raphael Glucksmann), she argued that retreating from new platforms could mean losing contact with younger audiences.

“We have to use it, and use it well, or others will,” she said. “It’s like Darwin’s theory, you know? If you don't adapt, you die.”