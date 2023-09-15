Ad
euobserver
Data authorities concluded that TikTok did not consider the risks posed to children aged under 13 when their accounts are made public by default

TikTok fined €345m for breaching children's privacy in EU

Digital
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

An EU data watchdog slapped a €345m fine on the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on Friday (15 September) over its mishandling of children's personal data in the EU.

In addition to the massive fine, TikTok has also been ordered to fix how it handles data of children aged between 13 and 17 within the next three months to follow the rules of the European Union.

The decision follows an investigation into TikTok's compliance with EU ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Data authorities concluded that TikTok did not consider the risks posed to children aged under 13 when their accounts are made public by default

