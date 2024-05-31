Ad
euobserver

Feature

Youth faces citizenship barriers for EU election - 'I’m angry I can’t vote, I feel excluded'

EU Elections
by Federica Rossi, Rome,

The limits on obtaining citizenship leave thousands of non-European youngsters unable to vote in the European elections, running from 6 to 9 June.

"All my classmates would ask me for suggestions on who to vote for, I knew all the programs by heart. Then, they would go to the polls and I would stay at home,” says Daniela Ionita, a 25-year-old of Romanian origi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU ElectionsFeature

Author Bio

Federica Rossi is a freelance journalist based in Italy. She covers migration, climate change, feminism and their intersections

Related articles

A generation hungry for change — meet the MEPs under 35
Coming-of-age — what do young want from the 2024 EP election?
New era? How young MEPs influence EU decision-making
The obstacles facing young mothers running to be MEPs
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections