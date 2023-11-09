Ad
Two-out-of-three MEPs are 41 to 60-years old. Currently only 37 MEPs under the age of 35, around five percent of all parliamentarians (Photo: European Parliament)

A generation hungry for change — meet the MEPs under 35

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

As the current legislative term nears its end and the next European elections draw closer, political groups are already busy working on their electoral agenda. But what do young politicians have to say about it?

In the corridors of the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg, the generation gap is noticeable.

Only one-in-15 MEPs are between the ages of 18 and 35, while one-in-five Europeans are in this age group.

EUobserver interviewed most of these young MEPs (under...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

