Coming-of-age — what do young want from the 2024 EP election?

"I found none of the candidates convincing".

This is how Pablo, a 21-year-old Spaniard, explains why he did not vote in his country's national election on 23 July. He still lives with his parents, and his day-to-day life consists of going to university, studying and working at weekends to pay for his leisure time. He knows the electoral system, how to go to vote, where to go, and how every vote counts.

Still, despite predictions of a tight outcome in his country, he decided not ...