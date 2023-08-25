Ad
euobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Prighozin death shows Putin criminality, EU says

EU & the World
Africa
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The apparent state murder of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prighozin shows Russia is a mafia regime, Germany and other EU countries have said.

"It is no accident that the world immediately looks at the Kremlin when a disgraced former confidant of [Russian president Vladimir] Putin suddenly, literally falls from the sky two months after he [Prighozin] attempted a mutiny," said German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday (24 August).

"We know this pattern in Putin's Rus...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

How Prighozin tried to steal Putin's Africa summit
EU summit avoids Wagner, attention switches to Belarus
Russia, Putin, Wagner — and Africa
EU on Wagner: Putin 'bitten by own monster'
Russian president Vladimir Putin (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections