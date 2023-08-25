Prighozin death shows Putin criminality, EU says

The apparent state murder of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prighozin shows Russia is a mafia regime, Germany and other EU countries have said.

"It is no accident that the world immediately looks at the Kremlin when a disgraced former confidant of [Russian president Vladimir] Putin suddenly, literally falls from the sky two months after he [Prighozin] attempted a mutiny," said German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday (24 August).

"We know this pattern in Putin's Rus...