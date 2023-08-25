Prighozin death shows Putin criminality, EU says

The apparent state murder of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prighozin shows Russia is a mafia regime, Germany and other EU countries have said.
"It is no accident that the world immediately looks at the Kremlin when a disgraced former confidant of [Russian president Vladimir] Putin suddenly, literally falls from the sky two months after he [Prighozin] attempted a mutiny," said German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday (24 August).
"We know this pattern in Putin's Rus...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
