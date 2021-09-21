Ad
euobserver
Amongst the reasons why the Western Balkans region has seen a rampant migration over the decades can be traced back to the breakup of Yugoslavia, the civil wars and economic hardships that followed (Photo: Charles Roffey)

Youth migration 'costing West Balkans up to €5.5bn a year'

Rule of Law
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

According to a research carried out by Westminster Foundation for Democracy and the Institute for Development and Innovation, the Western Balkans region is losing billions of euros each year due to migration by its young citizens.

To estimate the economic footprint, the research takes into account both the costs associated with education, €2.46bn, as well as the potential loss in GDP growth due the loss of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Related articles

Western Balkan coal plants causing thousands of deaths
Enlargement in limbo despite EU-Western Balkans summit
Can Greece work with Biden to solve the West Balkans impasse?
Amongst the reasons why the Western Balkans region has seen a rampant migration over the decades can be traced back to the breakup of Yugoslavia, the civil wars and economic hardships that followed (Photo: Charles Roffey)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections