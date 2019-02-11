Ad
Mateusz Morawiecki voiced sympathy for 'yellow vest' protesters in France (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

EU leaders out of touch with normal people, Poland says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Parliament (EP) elections in May will show that EU officials in Brussels and French president Emmanuel Macron are out of touch with average Europeans, according to Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki in French newspaper Le Figaro on Monday (11 February).

Morawiecki also defended Poland's judicial purge and migrant boycott, a...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mateusz Morawiecki voiced sympathy for 'yellow vest' protesters in France (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

