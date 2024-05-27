Ad
euobserver
Renew Europe lead-candidate Sandro Gozi at the Eurovision debate (Photo: European Parliament)

Liberal candidate MEP Gozi slams Spitzenkandidaten-system as 'fiction'

EU Elections
by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

The spitzenkandidat system remains a “fiction” without transnational lists for the European elections, said Sandro Gozi, Italian MEP and one of liberal Renew Europe’s three lead candidates. 

Speaking directly after taking part in the

EU Elections

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Related articles

The new Dutch coalition faces imminent EU reality check
Trailing liberals go on attack at second 'Spitzkenkandidaten' debate
Maastricht debate — EUobserver takeaways
Dutch coalition latest example of EU liberals collaboration with far-right
Renew Europe lead-candidate Sandro Gozi at the Eurovision debate (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Elections

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections