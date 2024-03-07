Ad
Danish MEP Anders Vistisen (c) will take part in the EU top-candidates' debate — but isn't a top candidate, ID said (Photo: europa.europarl.eu)

Far-right picks Danish MEP as token 'lead candidate'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe's far right has chosen a Danish MEP who believes Muslims are rapists to speak in a showcase 'Spitzenkandidaten' pre-EU election debate in Maastricht next month — but stressed he is not their lead candidate.

The 36-year old Anders Vistisen, from the Danish People's Party, was picked by colleagues to speak in the debate on behalf of the Identity and Democracy Group (ID) in the European Parliament, an ID spokesman told EUobserver on Thursday (7 March).

He will speak alongside...

