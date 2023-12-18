Takeaways from the Serbian election

The result of Sunday's (17 December) Serbian elections will enable the country's president Aleksandar Vučić to dispel the narrative that his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is in decline.

Based on the projections of the Ipsos/CeSID pollster, the party is set to win around 47 percent of the vote, about four percent more than in the previous parliamentary election, held last year.

Vučić, who was the president of SNS until this year and remains its de facto leader, abruptly decided ...