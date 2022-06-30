Thursday

30th Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

MEPs boycott awards over controversial sponsorship

  • Greece has accused Novartis of bribing healthcare providers and former government officials to drive up its sales (Photo: nchenga)

By

Listen to article

Two MEPs have withdrawn their nominations from the MEPs Awards over the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis's participation as a sponsor, currently the subject of an alleged bribery scandal in Greece.

The MEPs Awards event, which took place on Wednesday (29 June), is organised by the Parliament Magazine to recognise the work of EU lawmakers in several categories such as agriculture, technology and health.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Danish left-wing MEP Nikolaj Villumsen, who was nominated as one of the best EU lawmakers for the health category, withdrew his nomination earlier this week over the sudden inclusion of a "controversial sponsor".

Villumsen claimed that the pharmaceutical company Novartis was not a sponsor under the health category when he was first nominated.

In an open letter, he criticised the organisers for not communicating to the nominees the inclusion of that sponsor.

"You most certainly should not impose sponsors after publishing nominations, and without a doubt ought not to accept nominations from companies involved in such scandals," reads Villumsen's open letter.

Echoing the same message, liberal MEP Véronique Trillet-Lenoir also decided to withdraw her nomination.

"Like my colleague, I decided to withdraw my nomination for the MEPs awards 2022 due to the addition of a private sponsor," she tweeted. "This goes against the rule I set for myself when I joined the European Parliament."

Greece has accused Novartis of bribing healthcare providers and former government officials to drive up its sales in the country, and it is now seeking €214m in compensation.

Beyond Villumsen and Trillet-Lenoir, Maltese socialist MEP Alex Agius Saliba and Cypress centre-right MEP Loukas Fourlas were also nominated under the health category.

Saliba told EUobserver that he was not aware of his colleagues' boycott decision or current allegations against Novartis.

Fourlas, for his part, won the award. But he was unavailable to comment so far.

Others such as Swedish left-wing MEP Malin Bjork have said that they did not want to win the award due to the sponsors, a source told EUobserver.

The list also includes Chinese technology giant Huawei (under the digital category), German engineering firm Bosch (energy category), and US multinational Coca-Cola (innovation category).

'Sufficient transparency' needed

The lack of transparency regarding the last-minute inclusion of Novartis as a new sponsor has also triggered criticism among the judges.

Alice Stollmeyer, executive director of NGO Defend Democracy, finally decided not to attend this week's event as one of the judges — given the raging controversy. She said invitations, which were sent first in October, did not include the list of sponsors.

"Good MEPs and their contribution to democracy deserve to be celebrated, but only when there is integrity of the sponsors and sufficient transparency during the process towards the MEPs, the judges and the audience," she told EUobserver.

Novartis was confirmed as a sponsor one month before the event via a Parliament Magazine supplement, distributed on 23 May and an event taking place on 26 May, the Dods Group which publishes the Parliament Magazine told EUobserver.

"Category sponsors have no involvement in the nominating or judging process, and no special access to MEPs is given to sponsors over any other attendee," they said, adding that they are reviewing communications with MEPs in light of the recent event.

The Dods Group is a British publisher linked to businessman and former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party Michael Ashcroft.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Will coronavirus change EU's pharma supply chain?
  2. Lobbyists and lawyers start split from Moscow
  3. MEPs host aviation lobby dinner on eve of climate vote
  4. EU to clean house of Russia lobbyists
Will coronavirus change EU's pharma supply chain?

The European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova recognised that the EU's pharmaceutical sector had a 'morbid dependency' on third-country suppliers. But some experts from the pharma field have warned export bans undermine global supply chains.

Lobbyists and lawyers start split from Moscow

Some consultancies, such as Brunswick or Kreab, were already refusing Russian clients well before the invasion in late February. Law firm Covington represented the Ukrainian government on a pro-bono basis in its case against Russia at the Hague this week.

MEPs host aviation lobby dinner on eve of climate vote

German liberal MEP Jan-Christoph Oetjen and Romanian centre-right MEP Marian-Jean Marinescu have organised a dinner in Strasbourg with Airlines for Europe (A4E). The dinner takes place on the eve of a crucial vote on climate change laws.

Exclusive

EU to clean house of Russia lobbyists

Brussels is to wave goodbye to Russian lobbyists under new sanctions, ending a 20-year era of influence peddling in Europe.

EU Parliament interpreters stage strike

Interpreters at the European Parliament are fed up with remote interpretation, citing auditory health issues given the poor quality of the online sessions.

Opinion

The euro — who's next?

Bulgaria's target date for joining the eurozone, 1 January 2024, seems elusive. The collapse of Kiril Petkov's government, likely fresh elections, with populists trying to score cheap points against the 'diktat of the eurocrats', might well delay accession.

News in Brief

  1. EU announces trade deal with New Zealand
  2. Russia threatens Norway over goods transit
  3. Russia urges Nato not to build bases in Sweden, Finland
  4. New president for European Committee of the Regions
  5. Gas flows from Spain to Morocco, after Western Sahara row
  6. BioNTech, Pfizer test 'universal' coronavirus vaccine
  7. UK sanctions second-richest Russian businessman
  8. Hungary permits emergency supervision of energy firms

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  3. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers for culture: Protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage!
  5. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers

Latest News

  1. MEPs boycott awards over controversial sponsorship
  2. If Russia collapses — which states will break away?
  3. EU Parliament interpreters stage strike
  4. EU's post-Covid billions flowing into black hole
  5. Nato expands and reinforces on Russian flank
  6. EU Commission says it cannot find messages with Pfizer CEO
  7. EU ministers sign off on climate laws amid German infighting
  8. EU presidency still looking for asylum relocation pledges

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us