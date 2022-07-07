Thursday

7th Jul 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Russia influence debate leads to MEP mudslinging

  • European politicians are distancing themselves from Russia's president Vladimir Putin given his war in Ukraine (Photo: kremlin.ru)

By

Listen to article

A debate on Russia's ties to EU political forces degenerated into finger-pointing among various MEPs.

Over 30 speakers took to the floor of the Strasbourg plenary at the European Parliament earlier this week.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Italy's far-right leader, Matteo Salvini (Photo: Twitter)

Some had voted against an EU parliament resolution last December, less than two months before the invasion of Ukraine.

The resolution demanded Russia withdraw its forces from Ukraine borders and voiced support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The naysayers of that resolution largely belonged to far-left and far-right parties.

Among them were Dutch-far right Marcel De Graaff, Slovakia's Milan Uhrik, Italy's Francesca Donato, Greece's Lefteris Nikolaou-Alavanos, and Ireland's left-wing MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace, as well as France's left-wing Manon Aubry.

All had taken to the plenary floor, with some refuting any links to Russia's president Vladimir Putin, while others admonished the European Union and Nato for war-mongering.

"I'd like to put to you to produce any evidence that I or my colleague have been supportive of Putin in any way," said Ireland's left-wing MEP Daly.

Her challenge was levied at Poland's centre-right Radosław Sikorski, who had earlier accused the left of pro-Putin sentiments.

"I hope you remember how the Russian church justified the launch of this invasion. That the people of Donbas need to be protected from gay parades," Sikorski said.

Ireland's left-wing Wallace said Wednesday's debate was a demonstration of EU authoritarianism, noting that diplomacy needs to be used to resolve the war in Ukraine.

The Netherland's far-right de Graaff and Italy's Francesca Donato made similar arguments, claiming that the EU and not Russia was undermining democracy.

But France's left-wing Aubry drew the line, slamming people for equating her party with the far-right.

She accused France's liberal MEP Nathalie Loiseau of "weaponising" the issue by linking the two sides.

"It is the far-right in Austria and Germany that has close ties with Putin, as do the National Rally Party in France," she said.

Loiseau had earlier accused French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon of parroting Putin's propaganda prior to the war in Ukraine.

She also directed her ire against France's far-right Thierry Mariani, a pro-Kremlin MEP, who had rubber-stamped a bogus election in the Russian-held territories of Ukraine.

No Russian ties here

The mudsling continued among Italian, Spanish and Swedish MEPs, which all sought to show how their national counterparts had cosied up to the Kremlin regime.

Italy's centre-left Pierfrancesco Majorino said Italy's far-right leader Matteo Salvini recently went to Moscow on a trip financed by the Kremlin.

"Matteo Salvini tried to create a channel of discussion with Putin behind the backs of the Draghi government in Italy," he said.

But Marco Dreosto of Salvini's far-right League countered it, claiming it was Italy's socialist Democratic Party and anti-establishment Five Star Movement that voted in favour of pro-Russian proposals.

The Spanish also took turns, including Spanish liberal Jordi Canas, who accused separatist Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont of working with Putin to undermine the rule of law in Spain.

Charlie Weimers, a conservative MEP from the far-right Sweden Democrats, said his home party "was one of the most anti-Putin parties in the whole of Europe."

But Evin Incir, a Swedish socialist MEP, countered by saying the Sweden Democrats have direct ties with Russian oligarchs.

"It is not enough to say that you are voting in a certain way. You also need to cut that umbilical cord," she said of the Sweden Democrats.

Other conservative MEPs faulted Germany's prior ambiguous stand on Russia, as well as France's failed attempts to negotiate with Putin.

A serious problem

"We can summarise this debate in a sentence. We have a serious problem in Europe," said EU commission vice-president, Věra Jourová.

Jourová noted two EU proposals would help increase transparency on political advertising, as well as overhaul funding rules on European political parties.

The overhaul on political party funding aims to forbid donations from countries outside the EU.

She also cited a new "EU toolbox" to tackle foreign information manipulation and interference.

Mikulas Bek, speaking on behalf of the Czech EU presidency, said they have made the issue a top priority.

"Any interference in our political processes is unacceptable," he said, noting the 2024 European Parliament elections.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin
  2. Political groups shun far-right pro-Kremlin MEP

Opinion

The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin

The doublespeak by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriach Kirill, on "the events taking place" is not just reprehensible – it could amount to an international crime, writes Stephen Minas.

Political groups shun far-right pro-Kremlin MEP

French MEP Thierry Mariani from the far-right Identity and Democracy Group is spearheading a report in the parliament's foreign affairs committee. The socialists are boycotting it.

Johnson quits, leaving Brexit headaches to successor

British prime minister Boris Johnson has resigned as Conservative party leader, starting a race among Conservative MPs to replace him as prime minister but leaving a range of issues — Brexit, Northern Ireland, and Scottish independence — for his successor.

Is Orban holding out an olive branch to EPP?

It is Tibor Navracsics, an ex-EU commissioner and minister without portfolio in Orban's new government, who was reportedly picked to work on closer relations between Fidesz and the European People's Party.

Column

'War on Women' needs forceful response, not glib statements

Some modest headway in recognising the unrelenting tide of discrimination and violence facing women worldwide was made at last week's largely self-congratulatory and mostly irrelevant G7 talk-fest. But no one mentioned abortion, just days after the Roe vs Wade decision.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  4. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers for culture: Protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage!
  6. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022

Latest News

  1. Russia influence debate leads to MEP mudslinging
  2. Johnson quits, leaving Brexit headaches to successor
  3. Is Orban holding out an olive branch to EPP?
  4. EU should freeze all EU funds to Hungary, says study
  5. Legal action looms after MEPs back 'green' nuclear and gas
  6. EU readies for 'complete Russian gas cut-off', von der Leyen says
  7. Rising prices expose lack of coherent EU response
  8. Keeping gas as 'green' in taxonomy vote only helps Russia

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us