Wednesday

13th Jul 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

EU greenlights Croatia to join euro in January

  • The European Union formally approved Croatia joining the eurozone at the start of 2023 (Photo: JasonParis)

By

Listen to article

The European Union formally approved Croatia joining the Eurozone at the start of 2023.

In a signing ceremony in Brussels on Tuesday (12 July), finance ministers confirmed Croatia has met all financial requirements, including public debt level and, crucially, inflation which sat at 4.7 percent in April 2022.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The conversion rate is set at one euro to 7.53450 Croatian kuna, with the Adriatic country now having until December to prepare for the transition.

"A strong and larger euro area reinforces Europe's influence internationally," commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters after the ceremony.

Moreover, Croatian adoption of the euro "is helping to widen the foundation for Europe's future economic resilience and strength."

Croatia, an ex-Yugoslav republic, has been a member of the European Union since 2013, and the greenlighting was hailed as a triumph by the country's chief central banker.

"This is a historic day for Croatia. Five years of hard work paid off," governor of the Croatian central bank Boris Vujčić said in a press conference in Zagreb on Tuesday.

Dual pricing

According to finance minister Zdravko Marić, starting from 5 September, the dual display of prices in kuna and euro will officially begin.

Croatia signed up to join the core group of eurozone members on the day when the euro hit dollar parity for the first time since 2002.

Fears the Kremlin will cut off gas to Europe has pushed the euro down. This will drive up the relative price of oil which is traded in dollars, further driving up inflation.

"We're all facing very strong challenges these days, but obviously, with coordinated policies and measures, I think we can cope with these challenges," Marić told press upon arrival in Brussels.

But while the country's leadership is sounding optimistic about the move, only one in three Croatians believe their country is ready to join the currency union, according to a poll carried out by Eurobarometer in June, and many fear the introduction of the euro will lead to businesses rounding up prices when they convert from the kuna.

But Dombrovskis on Tuesday said that joining the euro "will bring tangible economic benefits" for Croatia.

Using the euro "will make it easier and more attractive to invest in your country," he added.

Bulgaria is the next country in line to join the currency union, which has stated its willingness to join in 2024.

But in a report published in June, the European Central Bank (ECB) found Bulgaria still "not fully ready" for joining the eurozone.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, 'join Schengen' call by EU Parliament
  2. Bulgaria dangles hope on EU enlargement veto
  3. MEPs visit Bulgaria to probe corruption first-hand
Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, 'join Schengen' call by EU Parliament

The request was included in the European Parliament's annual report on the functioning of the Schengen area, and received overwhelming support from MEPs, with 505 votes for, 134 against, and 54 abstentions. The EU Commission has made a similar request.

EU Commission to probe Kroes' Uber lobbying

In 2016, it was revealed former EU commission vice-president Neelie Kroes failed to disclose her role in an offshore company. Now, she is engulfed in controversy once again over Uber.

Johnson quits, leaving Brexit headaches to successor

British prime minister Boris Johnson has resigned as Conservative party leader, starting a race among Conservative MPs to replace him as prime minister but leaving a range of issues — Brexit, Northern Ireland, and Scottish independence — for his successor.

Column

'War on Women' needs forceful response, not glib statements

Some modest headway in recognising the unrelenting tide of discrimination and violence facing women worldwide was made at last week's largely self-congratulatory and mostly irrelevant G7 talk-fest. But no one mentioned abortion, just days after the Roe vs Wade decision.

News in Brief

  1. EU states defy Israel on Palestinian NGO funding
  2. US climate envoy raises concerns over Europe turning back to coal
  3. Dutch Senate approves EU-Canada free-trade agreement
  4. Euro hits dollar parity for first time since 2002
  5. Ex-commissioner Kroes retains badge to enter EU Commission
  6. Spain to impose new energy and finance taxes in inflation fight
  7. Poland mulls new measures to tackle gas crisis
  8. EU has 'frozen €13.8bn in Russian assets'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  4. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers for culture: Protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage!
  6. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022

Latest News

  1. Germany to quit Russian coal on 1 August, oil on 31 December
  2. The Kremlin's repressive decade
  3. Nuclear and chemical are 'top EU health threats'
  4. EU greenlights Croatia to join euro in January
  5. EU court points to future resurrection of Russian gas pipe
  6. MEPs tighten deforestation rules, covering banks
  7. EU Commission to probe Kroes' Uber lobbying
  8. Unblocking Black Sea 'only solution' to prevent food crisis

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us