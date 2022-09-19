Monday

19th Sep 2022

EU seeks crisis powers to take control over supply chains

  • Companies which refuse to comply will face fines of up to €200,000 (Photo: europa.eu)

The European Commission would be able to intervene in markets and ask European companies to prioritise some orders over others during emergencies, under a new instrument unveiled on Monday (19 September).

The so-called Single Market Emergency Instrument (SMEI) aims to avoid shortages, supply-chain disruptions and hoarding similar to those seen during the Covid-19 pandemic — when various EU member states introduced unilateral measures to secure masks, gloves or testing materials.

Lisbeth Kirk

"The Covid-19 crisis showed us that our single market isn't perfect. It is strong, but not unbreakable," said EU commissioner for competition Margrethe Vestager.

Unilateral measures introduced by some member states, she said, triggered shortages of supplies elsewhere when they were most needed.

"Rather than relying on ad hoc improvised actions, the Single Market Emergency Instrument will provide a structural answer to preserve the free movement of goods, people and services in adverse times," said EU commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton, speaking along Vestager.

The SMEI instrument introduces a staged approach which would give emergency powers to the commission to monitor and tackle any potential threat that could trigger disruptions or shortages of key products within the EU.

In normal circumstances, the EU executive and member states will exchange information, conduct training, and hold simulations to prepare for possible crises, and issue early warning alerts when a potential threat or incident is detected.

If a crisis is identified, EU countries will then be asked to voluntarily share information regarding the supply chain of particular strategic goods or services.

This so-called "vigilance phase" will also allow the commission to call on countries to build up strategic reserves in order to prevent shortages.

Under the "emergency mode", where a crisis or threat has a negative impact on the availability or free movement of goods, the commission can request information from European companies and ask them to prioritise orders for specific goods needed during the crisis.

Companies which refuse to comply with Brussels' requests will be allowed to justify their position but could face fines of up to €200,000.

The emergency mode will also ban member states from restricting exports of critical goods or the movement of critical workers. EU countries would also have to notify the commission and justify any unilateral measures they may introduce — such as border closures.

The emergency mode, whose activation needs approval from a majority of EU countries, would also allow the commission to purchase crucial goods on behalf of EU member states — similar to the common procurement scheme in 2020 and 2021 for Covid-19 vaccines.

Opinion

How industry watered-down new EU supply chain rules

The Commission fell hook, line, and sinker for the arguments of big business on the corporate due diligence directive — conflating rules and regulations with so-called 'red tape' and rebranding regulations as 'burdens' on business which should be scrapped.

Opinion

Why the EU delay on supply chains? Corporate lobbying

EU legislation to clean up supply chains and corporate governance has been delayed after fierce industry lobbying. Voluntary commitments have repeatedly failed, now it is time for decisive regulatory action.

Will coronavirus change EU's pharma supply chain?

The European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova recognised that the EU's pharmaceutical sector had a 'morbid dependency' on third-country suppliers. But some experts from the pharma field have warned export bans undermine global supply chains.

Testimony from son rocks trial of ex-Czech PM Babiš

In a fraud trial relating to €2m in EU subsidies, Andrej Babiš son testified his signature on share-transfer agreements was forged. He claims his father transferred the shares to him without his knowledge, making him a front man for scheme.

Opinion

Why Islamophobia in Europe is getting worse

The European Commission has not taken any initiative to restaff the position of a coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred, which has been void since July 2021 and starved of resources and a clear mandate.

News in Brief

  1. Bread prices up by 18% in a year across the EU
  2. Thousands protest against Moldova's pro-EU government
  3. America's Pelosi backs Armenian account of Azeri attack
  4. Far-right violence at pride march in Serbia
  5. Czechs urge creation of Russia war-crimes tribunal
  6. Germany takes over Rosneft Deutschland
  7. Ukraine mass grave found in liberated Izium
  8. Swedish PM resigns after election defeat

