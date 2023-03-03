Friday

3rd Mar 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

MEPs press EU Commission over Qatari-paid business-class flights

  • German Green MEP Daniel Freund said that such such free flights on Qatar's national carreir 'might constitute attempted bribery and should be investigated' (Photo: Spencer Wilmot)

By

Listen to article

Pro-transparency MEPs are asking probing questions into possible conflict of interest between a senior EU commission official and Qatar.

The demand follows revelations by Politico Europe that the commission's director-general of transport, Henrik Hololei, had two of his nine free business-class trips on Qatar Airways paid for by Qatar.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Most of the freebies spanned a period where his department was leading market-access negotiations for the airline.

In a statement on Friday (3 March), German Green MEP Daniel Freund said that such antics "might constitute attempted bribery and should be investigated."

Freund, along with eight other MEPs, have since sent a letter asking for clarifications from EU transport commissioner Adina-Ioana Vălean.

They also note, in their letter, that Hololei had further failed to disclose several of the trips and scheduled meetings with lobbyists over the affair.

Pressed by reporters on Friday, the European Commission denied any conflicts of interest.

"We had excluded any conflicts of interest and this is why that mission was authorised in compliance with the applicable rules," said EU commission spokesperson, Balazs Ujvari.

Ujvari said a prior analysis is carried out whenever someone else covers part or all the fees for an EU official on a mission.

"The rules were complied with and it was found that there was no conflict of interest," he said.

Those rules are out outlined in a 29-page European Commission guide book.

They state that an authorising officer must first verify in advance that there is no potential conflicts of interests when all or part of the expenses are paid by an outside party.

It further adds that if no issues have been identified, then the question of conflict can only be investigated "in exceptional circumstances."

The European Commission said that it is reviewing those guidelines in a process that started at the end of last year.

But Ujvari also noted that the commission's review may also make further clarifications and changes, if needed.

Dana Spinant, a senior EU commission spokesperon, was more blunt.

"We are currently revising the guidelines to make them stricter and to avoid of conflicts of interests," she said.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. MEPs scramble to declare paid trips post-Qatargate
  2. Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation
  3. Is the overwhelming critique of Qatar hypocritical?
MEPs scramble to declare paid trips post-Qatargate

MEPs are scrambling to declare trips paid by countries in the wake of a corruption scandal that has landed the parliament's former vice-president in pre-trial detention. Among them are two MEPs who had chaired the EU Qatar friendship group.

Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation

EU parliament president Roberta Metsola blamed "malign actors linked to autocratic third countries" for the Qatargate corruption scandal. But the parliament's Bureau has for years seeded a culture of impunity where MEPs can get away with almost anything.

Feature

Germany as a laboratory of 'communism vs capitalism'

A new exhibition at the Deutsches Historiches Musuem in Berlin unveils industrial photography of Germany's steel, coal, car, chemical and textile industries from the 1950s to 1980s — some in East Germany, some in West. But which was which?

Latest News

  1. EU cries 'sham' as Belarus jails Nobel winner until 2033
  2. MEPs press EU Commission over Qatari-paid business-class flights
  3. Instead of fighting corporate greed, EU central bank targets wages?
  4. What's China's gamble to back Moscow means for EU
  5. Voting data reveals Russia-friendly MEPs in EU Parliament
  6. MEPs vote for speedier phase-out of climate-wrecking gas
  7. Crotone shipwreck triggers police vs coastguard blame game
  8. Lack of adequate minimum income will leave 95 million in poverty

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality
  2. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  3. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
  4. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  5. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  6. WWFWWF Living Planet Report

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us