Monday

3rd Jul 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Von der Leyen has 'confidence' in Spain — despite far-right election fears

  • 'I have full confidence in Spain’s deep European spirit,' European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday in Madrid, alongside PM Pedro Sanchez (Photo: EU2023ES)

By

Listen to article

"Whatever the results of elections are, I trust that the Spanish movement and institutions will be able to deliver an effective presidency," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday (3 July) in Madrid, after a meeting of EU commissioners marking the beginning of the Spanish EU council presidency.

"I have full confidence in Spain's deep European spirit," she added.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Spain will hold the rotating EU Council presidency until the end of the year — but the outcome of the imminent domestic election may complicate matters.

While this makes for an unusual opening, it is not the first time national elections have taken place during an EU presidency — it also happened during the French EU presidency last year.

However, undergoing a potential change of government within the first months of the presidency would mark a first for the EU.

The Spanish presidency comes at a "critical point in time," von der Leyen also said, pointing out there are about 250 proposals still in the pipeline. One of the key proposals on the table will be to continue providing financial and military support to Ukraine to fight Russia, as well as the process surrounding Ukraine's EU membership bid.

Likewise, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said that the EU council presidency brings an "immense" responsibility to the country to close as many legislative files as possible before the end of the year. "Inaction is not an option."

While the outcome of the Spain's elections on 23 July is up in the air, there is concern that should the centre-right People's Party (PP) win, it may form a coalition government with the far-right Vox.

In 2020, Spain finally broke its long-standing two-party hierachy — with a coalition between Sánchez socialists and the leftwing Podemos party.

But polls are now showing a victory for PP, which may need to make a coalition with the hard-right populists.

The leader of PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has already confirmed that he would make a coalition with Vox if he does not reach an absolute majority of seats.

If we need to ask Vox for support to form a government, "it is logical that Vox is part of the government," said Feijóo on Monday.

"Absolute majorities are very difficult, but that is my model. It is not a manifestation of intentions, it is a possible objective," he added.

PP and Vox have already formed an alliance in three different Spanish regions (Extremadura, Valencia, Baleares) — following the results of last May's regional elections.

These controversial political pacts include, for example, an agreement to stop using the rainbow flag on public buildings in a small village in Valencia.

Unprecedented

But it would be a historic first if Vox and PP formed a national-level coalition.

When asked about the rise of the far-right across Europe, von der Leyen said that it is crucial to give citizens confidence and security in times of change.

"If you look at extremists, whether it is the right or the left, they are looking back and they fear any kind of change," she said. "We, the democratic groups of the centre, have to show that we have a clear idea of how we want to address change that is happening"

During Giorgia Meloni's campaign for the Italian elections last year, the far-right leader told Spanish news agency EFE that she hoped her victory could prompt something similar in Spain.

Now fears have arisen about the future government of Spain, and what that means for the future of Europe.

After the summit in Brussels last week, Sanchez told reporters that some EU leaders are "surprised" by "the backlash" taking place in Spain on certain issues after the pacts being reached by Vox and PP in those regional elections.

The Vox party, founded in 2013, won 12 seats in the regional parliament of Andalusia in 2018, becoming the first far-right group to triumph in the ballots since the Franco era.

Vox seeks to exploit the centr-right's PP softer line in certain policies, plus pushing back against the rise of the socialist government after 2004 which boosted social rights (including a same-sex marriage law), and as a nationalist response against the Basque and Catalan separatism movements.

Spain will hold the EU council presidency until 31 December, which then will be followed by Belgium.

Nine commissioners were unable to attend the meeting in Madrid due to conflicting schedules. The list includes Green Deal chief Frans Timmermans, competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, internal market commissioner Thierry Breton and justice commissioner Didier Reynders.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Far right in Italy and Spain target rainbow families and flags
  2. After France, the French far right is coming for Europe
  3. Spain's PM Sánchez travels to Kyiv to begin EU presidency
  4. What Spain, Greece and Italy are doing to fight rampant youth unemployment

Interview

After France, the French far right is coming for Europe

French far-right presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour have set their sights on the next French parliament elections and European elections, as much as on winning the Élysée Palace.

Spain's PM Sánchez travels to Kyiv to begin EU presidency

Spain will assume the six-month rotating presidency of the EU Council from Sweden this weekend — with PM Pedro Sanchez immediately travelling to Kyiv to express its support for Ukraine. But a July election in Spain may complicate matters.

EU summit to sweat over Russian frozen asset legal worries

The internal military crisis seen in Russia the last weekend will be "the elephant in the room" at the EU summit, when leaders discuss the war and how to use Russian assets for its reconstruction, an EU official said.

Spain's PM Sánchez travels to Kyiv to begin EU presidency

Spain will assume the six-month rotating presidency of the EU Council from Sweden this weekend — with PM Pedro Sanchez immediately travelling to Kyiv to express its support for Ukraine. But a July election in Spain may complicate matters.

Analysis

EU's China 'de-risking' strategy: a roadmap without directions

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU diplomatic relations with China have become more complex than ever, and economic concerns have heightened — as the EU does not benefit as much as Beijing from the relationship. What's the strategy now?

Latest News

  1. Bosnian Serb president on collision course with EU
  2. UN's radical 'job guarantee' idea creates stir in Europe
  3. Von der Leyen has 'confidence' in Spain — despite far-right election fears
  4. EU should take lead on cleaning up environment – in space
  5. Shipping facing a reckoning over climate change
  6. Survey: Europeans want values-based foreign policy and ditch veto
  7. How the EU commission plans to address space junk
  8. Rule of law and Spanish EU presidency This WEEK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  2. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  4. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  5. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  6. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us