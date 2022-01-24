After France, the French far right is coming for Europe

This time there are two French far-right presidential candidates: Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour. They both claim they will win the April election - even though the polls say otherwise.

However, the presidential race is not their last battle. In June, the French legislative elections are held and further ahead: the European parliamentary elections. The French far-right is now building momentum.

EUobserver met both candidates. Marine Le Pen is relaxed in front of the foreign press....