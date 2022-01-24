Ad
'I truly believe that I will be elected president this time. We (France) need to normalise our diplomatic relations with Russia, and not submit to EU diplomacy," Marine Le Pen says (Photo: Emma Sofia Dedorson)

Interview

After France, the French far right is coming for Europe

Rule of Law
by Emma Sofia Dedorson, Paris,

This time there are two French far-right presidential candidates: Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour. They both claim they will win the April election - even though the polls say otherwise.

However, the presidential race is not their last battle. In June, the French legislative elections are held and further ahead: the European parliamentary elections. The French far-right is now building momentum.

EUobserver met both candidates. Marine Le Pen is relaxed in front of the foreign press....

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.

