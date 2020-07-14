Italy has a responsibility, too

No country in the EU has suffered more from the coronavirus than Italy.
Although Spain has surpassed it in total number of cases, Italy has had the highest death toll. Its economy is projected to shrink 11 percent this year compared to 8.3 percent for the EU as a whole.
The EU needs to help. And it has.
Italy has been the largest recipient of ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nick Ottens is the founder of Atlantic Sentinel, a transatlantic opinion website, and has written for the NRC newspaper in the Netherlands, the Atlantic Council's blog, World Politics Review, and various other publications.
Nick Ottens is the founder of Atlantic Sentinel, a transatlantic opinion website, and has written for the NRC newspaper in the Netherlands, the Atlantic Council's blog, World Politics Review, and various other publications.