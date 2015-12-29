Ad
euobserver
Soldiers on patrol in the Belgian capital (Photo: Miguel Discart)

Evidence of new terrorist plot in EU capital

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgium has raised the terrorist threat level for police stations in Brussels following intelligence of another jihadist plot.

Authorities on Tuesday (29 December) raised the level from two to three in measures to last until 4 January.

The move means: there’ll be armed officers outside police stations; opening hours and public access will be restricted; officers can go on patrol only in pairs; and police auxillaries can only move around with an armed escort.

The alert come...

Soldiers on patrol in the Belgian capital (Photo: Miguel Discart)

