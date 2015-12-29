Evidence of new terrorist plot in EU capital

Belgium has raised the terrorist threat level for police stations in Brussels following intelligence of another jihadist plot.
Authorities on Tuesday (29 December) raised the level from two to three in measures to last until 4 January.
The move means: there’ll be armed officers outside police stations; opening hours and public access will be restricted; officers can go on patrol only in pairs; and police auxillaries can only move around with an armed escort.
The alert come...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
