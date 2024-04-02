New German party BSW looks left and right for voters

In Germany, the new splinter party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance — Reason and Justice (BSW), formed by former members of the leftist Die Linke is poised for significant success in the European elections.

According to polls, the new party could gain more seats than Die Linke and the liberal Free Democrat Party which forms part of the governing coalition. A recent poll from the German Institut Wahlkreisprognose put BSW at 7.5 percent, compared to 2 percent for Die Linke and the FDP at thre...