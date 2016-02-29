Irish election creates political puzzle

Irish voters have turned away from the two parties responsible for unpopular austerity measures, but the result from Friday's (26 February) election is unlikely to leave any party with an obvious path to government.
With counting still going on in some districts on Monday (29 February), no clear winner has yet emerged from Friday's election.
However, prime minister Enda Kenny's coalition has certainly lost its majority.
