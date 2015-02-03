Merkel clashes with Orban on meaning of 'democracy'

German chancellor Angela Merkel criticised Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban over his government's treatment of the opposition, civil society, and media and openly clashed with him over the definition of democracy during a visit to Budapest on Monday (2 February).

In a sometimes tense joint press conference, Merkel expressed doubt over Orban’s interpretation of democracy.

“Honestly, I can’t understand what is meant by illiberal when it comes to democracy,” she said.

