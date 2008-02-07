EU health bill faces indefinite delay

The European Commission has temporarily shelved a controversial legislative proposal tackling patients' rights to receive medical treatment in another EU member state.
The official reason for withdrawing the bill has been the commission's heavy agenda, with the commission's spokesperson saying on Wednesday (7 February) that the document is currently "under further analysis [and] it will be scheduled at the appropriate time this year".
He stopped short of setting any definitive d...
