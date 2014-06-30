Ad
Juncker (l) and Cameron at an EU summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cameron mends ties with Juncker

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

British PM David Cameron has reached out to Jean-Claude Juncker, after having failed to prevent his nomination as European Commission chief.

Cameron on Sunday (29 June) phoned the former Luxembourg leader to congratulate him on the upcoming job.

"They discussed how they would work together to make the EU more competitive and more flexible. The prime minister welcomed Juncker's commitment of finding a fair deal for Britain, and Juncker said that he was fully committed to finding s...

