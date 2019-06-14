Ad
euobserver
Green co-chair Philippe Lamberts, centre-right chief Manfred Weber and liberal leader Guy Verhofsadt are among the ones negotiating the parliament's agenda (Photo: European Parliament)

EP parties planning 'coalition agenda' ahead of jobs summit

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The four political groups in talks to assemble some form of majority coalition in the European Parliament want to come up with an agenda for the next five years and a possible name for the EU commission president by next Wednesday (19 June), the eve of when EU leaders gather in Brussels for a summit.

MEPs from the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the socialists (S&D), liberals (Alde, now Renew Europe) and greens held talks on Thursday (13 June) on a variety of issues in five...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency
The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted
Populists' EU breakthrough fails, greens and liberals gain
Macron's EU liberal candidate insults allies, resigns
Green co-chair Philippe Lamberts, centre-right chief Manfred Weber and liberal leader Guy Verhofsadt are among the ones negotiating the parliament's agenda (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections