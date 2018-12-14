Ad
Theresa May (l) and Angela Merkel at the EU summit: the German chancellor asked the British PM several times what she wanted to get the deal through with British MPs (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU-27 unimpressed by May, offer little on Brexit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU-27 leaders offered mild political assurances to British prime minister Theresa May on Thursday (13 December), but expect more clarity from her on what she needs to get the Brexit deal through the UK parliament.

The EU-27 toned down their final conclusions on Brexit after meeting with May before dinner on Thursday evening, saying the backstop, aimed at keeping open the border on the islan...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

