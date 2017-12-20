Poland becomes first in EU history to face sanctions

The European Commission has triggered an unprecedented sanctions procedure against Poland, prompting an immediate backlash.

"It's with a heavy heart that we've decided to trigger article 7 point 1 [of the EU treaty], but the facts leave us no choice," Frans Timmermans, the Dutch commissioner in charge of the file, said in Brussels on Wednesday (20 December).

He said the Polish government had seized political control of courts and judges, creating a "clear risk of a serious breac...