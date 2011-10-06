Ad
Israel is a major exporter of pharmaceutical products (Photo: Tiago Rïbeiro)

International trade: Israel should not be discriminated against

by Laima Andrikiene, MEP,

Last week the European Parliament voted to approve trade preferences to the Palestinian Authority that will allow agricultural and fisheries products from West Bank and Gaza to enter the EU without duties and almost quota-free.

This agreement comes at a very important and highly symbolic moment, when we are dealing with the issue of Palestinian statehood in the international community. Regardless of whether the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate statehood in the coming months o...

