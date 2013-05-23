Germany and Greece: huge gulf in youth unemployment

The German government on Wednesday (22 May) announced a series of conferences and bilateral programmes to help youngsters from Spain, Portugal and Greece find a job, as regional statistics show 17 times more unemployed youngsters in northern Greece compared to Bavaria.

According to the EU's statistical office Eurostat, youth unemployment in the northern-Greek region of Dytiki Makedonia stood at 72.5 percent in 2012, followed by the Spanish regions of Ceuta (70.6%) and Canarias (62.6%). ...