euobserver
The German Constitutional Court is expected to rule on the ECB's bond-purchasing scheme in April (Photo: Al Fed)

German top court to rule on whether ECB can buy bonds

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Germany's constitutional court is expected to rule this spring on the legality of the European Central Bank's bond purchases, a scheme that has eased the eurozone crisis by calming markets.

Udo Di Fabio, who served as constitutional judge between 1999-2011, told an audience at the Berlin-based Stiftung fur Familienunterhmen on Wednesday (29 January) that the court is "deliberating at the moment if the ECB can buy bonds at all."

According to EU laws, the ECB is prohibited from dire...

EU Political

EU Political
