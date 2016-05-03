Ad
The European Commission wants a mandatory register of lobbyists for all the EU institutions (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU commission: Transparency is not a panacea

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The EU should scrutinise contacts between decision makers and interest groups more closely, the European Commission's vice-president said on Monday (2 May).

“Transparency is one of few tools we have to reconnect with citizens who are sceptical of our legislature,” Frans Timmermans said at a conference in the European Parliament on reform of the EU lobbying register.

The commission wants to revamp the current register, which is based on voluntary enrolment and does not extend to th...

