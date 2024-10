Turkey falling behind on political reform, EU report says

Almost one year after the EU partially froze Turkey's membership talks, little reform progress has been made by Ankara in key areas, with the European Commission in a fresh report urging Ankara "to renew the momentum of political reforms."

A commission draft report to be published on Tuesday (6 November) - seen by EUobserver - concludes that "the implementation of reforms was uneven and has slowed down since 2005" when Turkey kicked off EU accession negotiations.

"Turkey now need...