Tsipras keen to put Greece on EU summit agenda

Greece and the EU are sizing each other up ahead of Thursday (19 March) European council, while questions remain about the true state of Greek finances.

Greek prime minister "Tsipras needs money", said Martin Schulz, the president of the European parliament, in an interview to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung at the weekend.

While in Brussels last Friday (13 March), Alexis Tsipras told Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, and Schulz, that he feared his ...