Ad
euobserver
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras wants to talk politics with his EU partners. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tsipras keen to put Greece on EU summit agenda

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece and the EU are sizing each other up ahead of Thursday (19 March) European council, while questions remain about the true state of Greek finances.

Greek prime minister "Tsipras needs money", said Martin Schulz, the president of the European parliament, in an interview to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung at the weekend.

While in Brussels last Friday (13 March), Alexis Tsipras told Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, and Schulz, that he feared his ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Greece to seek war reparations from Germany
Stop 'wasting time', Dijsselbloem tells Greece
Greece tries to save face in EU debt deal
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras wants to talk politics with his EU partners. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections