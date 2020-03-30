Ad
Communities are mobilising to deliver medical supplies and groceries to elderly people and other vulnerable groups (Photo: Syed Zaheer)

Coronavirus crisis deepens, but solidarity blooms

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Despite the horrific impact of the coronavirus on the EU's economy and daily life of its citizens, solidarity is spreading across communities in all member states - with offline and online initiatives.

"Small acts of kindness, compassion, solidarity are helping to spread hope through all Europe: from volunteering to balcony singing," the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, told MEPs at the last extraordinary plenary.

"By each doing our little bit, we can tr...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

