Finnish presidency hopes for 2050 climate target by 2020

The new Finnish EU presidency wants to agree on the 2050 climate neutrality target by the end of the year, the Finnish prime minister said, ahead of his country taking over the rotating presidency on 1 July.

"We want to find an agreement on the 2050 deal this year. The time of "yes, but..." policies are over," Antti Rinne told journalists in Helsinki on Wednesday (26 June).

Finland takes over the six-month rotating presidency of the council of the EU in July, and a key priority...