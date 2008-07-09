School children in EU to get more fruit and vegetables

School children could soon receive free fruit and vegetables in school, under a proposal unveiled by the European Commission on Tuesday (8 July) aimed at reducing the number of overweight children in the EU.
Fresh fruit and vegetables worth €90 million of EU money would be distributed to schools, while member states participating in the programme are to provide matching funds.
The scheme – which will now come before the European Parliament and EU member states for approval – aims ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here