Croatia: new EU member on the horizon

After six years of negotiations and amid an ongoing territorial dispute with Slovenia, Croatia will hold a referendum on Sunday (22 January) to decide whether to become the 28th EU member state.
The voting starts on Sunday morning, with results expected at around 10pm local time in the evening.
Pending the results of the referendum and ratification of the accession treaty by existing EU countries, Croatia is to join the Union in July next year.
It is to have seven votes in ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.