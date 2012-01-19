Ad
Zagreb: Croatia holds its referendum on Sunday (Photo: Sobrecroacia.com)

Croatia: new EU member on the horizon

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

After six years of negotiations and amid an ongoing territorial dispute with Slovenia, Croatia will hold a referendum on Sunday (22 January) to decide whether to become the 28th EU member state.

The voting starts on Sunday morning, with results expected at around 10pm local time in the evening.

Pending the results of the referendum and ratification of the accession treaty by existing EU countries, Croatia is to join the Union in July next year.

It is to have seven votes in ...

