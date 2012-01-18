IMF looking for extra cash to stem euro-crisis

The US-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seeking an extra $500 billion (€388bn) to help stem the eurozone crisis, with world growth forecasts slashed once more Wednesday (18 January).

Directors of the IMF on Tuesday agreed to look for supplementary resources, as requested by their French chief Christine Lagarde, amid increasing worries over the global impact of the euro crisis.

"The biggest challenge is to respond to the crisis in an adequate manner and many executive di...