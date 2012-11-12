Ad
Borg - Catholic hawk or defender of EU values? (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Borg woos left-wing vote in EU parliament

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Malta's would-be EU commissioner, Tonio Borg, has tried to dispel his image as a Roman Catholic hardliner in a bid to win MEPs' approval.

The 55-year-old politician said in his written reply to a European Parliament questionnaire: "I have, throughout my political career, fought for and defended European values as reflected in the Treaties, with their highest expression now contained in the Charter of F...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

