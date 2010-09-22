Van Rompuy defends economic taskforce against critics

EU council president Herman Van Rompuy on Wednesday (22 September) defended the working speed of his taskforce set up to look at legal ways to strengthen economic co-ordination among member states in order to avoid another sovereign debt crisis.

"Although some have claimed that our work on this is slow, we have in fact covered an enormous amount of ground in a very short time," Mr Van Rompuy told MEPs during a hearing on the outcome of last week's summit.

He added that in his view...