Hollande. The second round of the French elections will take place on 6 May (Photo: Francois Hollande)

France: Hollande leads, Le Pen shocks in third place

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy will go through to the second round of the French presidential elections following Sunday's vote which saw French voters flock to Belgian news outlets to get the news ahead of time.

According to the final results, Socialist Hollande led the field of 10 candidates gathering 28.63 percent of the vote.

Centre-right Nicolas Sarkozy, hoping to avoid becoming the first single term presidency since 1981, received 27.18 percent.

But the biggest...

Brussels to breathe sigh of relief after French vote
