"Just because Mrs Merkel is in my party doesn't mean I'm in for anything she says," said Mr Poettering (m) (Photo: eppcongress2006.org)

New EU parliament boss pledges to be tough with Merkel

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

(UPDATED 16.01.2007 - 15:12 CET) EUOBSERVER / STRASBOURG - German Christian democrat Hans-Gert Poettering, elected as the new European Parliament president today, has pledged to stand up to pressure by big member states - after his predecessor warned of a growing trend towards intergovernmentalism in Europe.

MEPs picked their new president on Tuesday (16 January), with Mr Poettering winning the plenary vote in the first round by an absolute majority of 450 votes. With 715 MEPs voting, h...

