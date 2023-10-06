Revealed: Big Agri's meetings with EPP's anti-green MEPs

Agriculture lobby groups have been in constant contact with a small group of influential European politicians, holding an average of more than two meetings a week while the bloc negotiated flagship reforms to protect nature and climate.

Between January 2020 and July 2023, over 400 meetings took place between industry and key members of the European Parliament (MEPs) who have been at the forefront of efforts to stall reforms since the Farm to Fork strategy was launched in 2020, an