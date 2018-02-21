Ad
The European Central Bank's governing council is meeting on Wednesday in Frankfurt (Photo: ECB/Flickr)

Bank of Latvia sends deputy to ECB amid bribery probe

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Bank of Latvia has sent its deputy governor to the governing council meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday (21 February), as the bank's governor is being investigated on charges of bribery.

A spokesman of the Bank of Latvia told EUobserver on Wednesday that it will be represented by deputy governor Zoja Razmusa.

"I think she should already be in Frankfurt now," he noted.

Normally, the ECB meeting is attended by the Bank of Latvia's governor, Ilmars Rims...

