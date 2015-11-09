Polish government: Hawks, doves, and bankers

The new Polish government will contain hawkish foreign and defence ministers, a mild-mannered MEP, and an investor-friendly banker.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Law and Justice party, which won last month’s elections, unveiled the cabinet, together with incoming PM Beata Szydlo, in Warsaw on Monday (9 November).

They named Witold Waszczykowski as foreign minister and Antoni Macierewicz as defence chief.

Waszczykows...