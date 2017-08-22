Ad
Election posters of the centre-right CDU party in Berlin's Mitte district. The party tries to entice voters with the slogan: For a Germany in which we live happily and well. (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

Guerot: Germany could lose its role in Europe

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Berlin,

As the largest EU member state, Germany enjoys unmatched influence in the bloc. But Europe isn't a topic in the country's parliamentary election campaign, something which German political thinker Ulrike Guerot lamented in a recent interview with EUobserver.

"There isn't much debate about anything, actually. [Incumbent chancellor] Angela Merkel seemed to have won before she even began campaigning. It could be a generational factor: for the first time in German history, more than half of...

